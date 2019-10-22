Schools set out vision for a new 'through-school' in Burnham at public meeting

The headteachers of two Burnham schools which are proposing a new through-school in the village discussed their plan at a public meeting last week.

The meeting, which took place last Thursday, saw Jill Watson of Lent Rise School and Dr Andy Gillespie of Burnham Grammar School, discuss their vision to join forces and open a new school on the site of the former E-ACT Burnham Park Academy in Opendale Road.

The former school was closed in August following a decline in pupil numbers.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Gillespie, said: “At the current time Burnham children either go to Burnham Grammar or they’re going to secondary schools in Slough and Maidenhead.

“The issue is, though, that there’s large house building programmes in Slough and Maidenhead and the distance children are going to be allocated places in those schools in Slough and Maidenhead is becoming shorter and shorter. There will come a point when children in Burnham will be living too far away from schools in Slough and Maidenhead to get places.”

The project proposes Lent Rise School moves to the Opendale Road site to become a through-school, taking students from reception through to year 13.

Dr Gillespie said: “If the new school was launched, we would be building a secondary school year by year – so we wouldn’t have 1,000 students descending on the school all at once.”

Year seven would enter the school first, with new year groups added each year.

The decision to make the through-school a reality will lie in the hands of the Beeches Learning and Development Trust, Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) and the Regional Schools Commissioner.

Jill Watson added that the project will take ‘at least 18 months for things to get off the drawing board, realistically becoming a ‘three-year programme’.

A survey, which closes on Friday, October 25, seeks the views of residents: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ burnhamsecondarysurvey