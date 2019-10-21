Youth musicians battle it out at Burnhan Rocks final

Youth musicians spent the evening battling it out to win the final of Burnham Rocks on Saturday.

The annual event, which began in 2014, recognises young musicians from the village and surrounding areas.

About 80 people watched as three solo performers and three bands under the age of 21 took to the stage. The winning band was The Hornets, who received a chance to perform on the main stage at Burnham Festival, a trophy and an opportunity to record a song at Generation Studio in Maidenhead.

Megan Howse was named winning solo artist and received a chance to perform on the acoustic stage at Burnham Festival and a trophy, while Mia Robbins was named the best vocal artist, winning a shield engraved with her name.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “It was very good, one of the best we’ve done. The talent was exceptional.”