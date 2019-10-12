Burnham Monday Club members enjoy afternoon tea at Flowerland

A group of elderly people from the village enjoyed an afternoon tea at Flowerland in Iver last week.

The group of 26, who are part of Burnham Community Association’s (BCA) Monday Club, spent an afternoon of shopping, chatting and eating cake.

The club received a £150 grant from Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire district councils so it could carry out the Silver Sunday event.

Silver Sunday is a project launched in 2012 by The Sir Simon Milton Foundation in a bid to tackle loneliness in older people.

Paula Prince, a director at BCA, thanked the council and added: “This trip would not have been possible without their generosity and it was a huge success, with lots of laughter and lots of cake.”

The Monday Club meets between 1pm and 3pm on Mondays at the Methodist Church Hall.