Burnham Parish Council set to host community planting day this Saturday

Burnham Parish Council is encouraging volunteers to take part in a community planting day this Saturday.

The day, which is part of Project 57, is set to be facilitated by Chiltern Rangers and will see community members plant a new hedgerow, bulbs and plants and seeding, in a bid to encourage wildlife.

Project 57, the scheme for the path officially named Footpath 57, was started with their aim of brightening up a footpath between Opendale Road and St Peter’s Close which is known for anti-social behaviour.

So far, the project has led to new street lights being installed, the resurfacing of the worst areas of the footpath, repairs to play equipment, and improvement of access to St Peter’s Playground.

It has also seen a street art project started by students at The E-ACT Burnham Park Academy, the deployment of covert CCTV to catch fly-tippers and a grant scheme launched for residents whose gardens back onto the path to upgrade their fencing.

The core element of the project will see the neglected woodland area transformed into a wild play area.

To take part on Saturday, contact Annie at clerk@burnhamparish.gov.uk