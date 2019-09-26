Steve Backshall presents award to conservation project in Burnham

Adventurer Steve Backshall was on hand to present an award to a wildlife project working in Burnham.

Conservation project Back from the Brink was awarded £10,000 by the National Lottery after being named the Best Heritage Project at the 25th birthday National Lottery Awards.

On Monday, TV presenter Backshall was at Burnham Beeches, where the project is working, to present staff with the award.

Steve takes a selfie with the Back from the Brink team.

He said: “It was an absolute joy to present Back from the Brink with their well-deserved award this afternoon. Conserving these species is something they champion and is vital to our ecosystems.”

“I’ve had a fantastic time mingling with the Back from the Brink staff, learning in more detail about the work they do. It’s the perfect project for the public to get behind.”

The project seeks to save 20 of the UK’s most endangered animals, plants and fungi from extinction.

It works at sites across the country, but in Burnham Beeches the project aims to protect and support ancient trees, which are the home to threatened species like the violet click beetle and royal splinter cranefly.

To find out about Back from the Brink’s other projects visit naturebftb.co.uk