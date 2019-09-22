Burnham Community Association welcomes new minibus

A community group in Burnham has had a new minibus delivered after years of fundraising.

Burnham Community Association (BCA) took the delivery on Thursday and will be using the minibus to take people to clubs, on shopping trips, to the seaside and London and on other outings.

The minibus will also be hired out by various community groups including Burnham Scouts.

The association has been fundraising for five years through events such as the Burnham Village Fete.

The purpose built 17-seater minibus includes a wheelchair ramp and a lift.

Paula Wittels, the director of BCA who oversees the minibus, said: “A lot of the credit should go to John Senior (minibus administrator) and Alan Stilwell (minibus coordinator and volunteer driver) for organising the rota and running of the minibus and managing the day-to-day organisation.

“The other people that should be credited are our volunteer drivers and helpers and all the wonderful people in Burnham who have contributed to our fundraising, which has helped to make the bus a reality.”

The group are now seeking more volunteer drivers aged between 25 and 70 with a D1 on their driving licence.

Email info@ burnhamcommunity-association.org.uk or jesrcbb@hotmail.co.uk