    • More than 100 attendees enjoy Burnham Lions wellbeing day

    More than 100 people enjoyed a wellbeing day hosted by Burnham Lions Club on Saturday.

    The event at Burnham Park Hall included stalls from a host of organisations.

    Attendees also enjoyed a range of demonstrations including pilates from Suzy B, t’ai chi from Colin Bond and hearing dogs.

    Burnham Community Association (BCA) and the BCA Access Group were on hand to inform visitors about the different ways they help the community such as providing a minibus.

    Steve Spencer, community services chairman at Burnham Lions Club, said: “After a slow start we had a steady flow of individuals who generally sampled all we had to offer and appeared to appreciate it.

    “The exhibitors, speakers and demonstrators all thought they had a good day and many left with the comment ‘see you next time’, which I think is an indication they want us to do it again.”

     

     

