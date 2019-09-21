Test provider apologies after 11 plus questions 'could not be answered correctly'

A grammar school test supplier has apologised after two questions on an 11 plus question paper ‘could not be answered correctly’.

The Buckinghamshire Grammar Schools (TBGS), which counts Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow and Burnham Grammer School among its members, and GL Assessment were informed of the issue on the Verbal Skills paper after students in Buckinghamshire took the exam on Thursday, September 12.

In a joint statement released last week, Buckinghamshire Grammar Schools (TBGS) and GL Assessment, said: “During the first sitting of the Secondary Transfer Test yesterday (September 12), it became apparent that two questions in the Verbal Skills paper could not be answered correctly as the options on the answer sheet did not reflect those in the question paper.

“As soon as the issue was identified, every effort was made to give instructions to all test centres, informing them that candidates should not attempt to answer the two questions.

“The Buckinghamshire Grammar Schools (TBGS) and GL Assessment were immediately informed, and an urgent investigation is already under way.

“However, we would like to assure all parents and candidates that there will be a fair resolution within a very short period of time and we will update parents as soon as we can.

“We fully appreciate that this is a difficult time for all involved, and we sincerely apologise for any anxiety this may have caused the candidates and their parents.”

In a joint statement given to the Advertiser this week, both organisations stated that their ‘priority now is to find a solution that is fair for all children.

“We would like to assure all parents and candidates that there will be a fair resolution and we will update parents in the next few days. In the meantime, several parents and carers have contacted us directly, and we will reply to each enquiry as soon as we can,” they added.

Following the discovery Local Equal Excellent, a Buckinghamshire group campaigning for ‘fair admissions to secondary schools’, called for the test to be withdrawn.

Campaign spokesperson Katy Simmons said: “Thursday’s test was a fiasco. Parents can have no confidence that this chaos, that has so upset children and families, can be set straight.

“Selection at 11 is already discredited. It’s time now to abandon the test.”