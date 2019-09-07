More than £5,000 is raised for Young Minds at golf club charity day

A record number of teams helped raise money for a mental health charity at Burnham Beeches Golf Club’s Charity Day on Friday, August 23.

The annual event, organised by the Captain’s Charity Day sub committee, saw 27 teams enter, which is up from 20 last year, and more than £5,000 was raised for Young Minds.

Sub-committee member and Captain Mart Bart teed off with Colin Sawyer, captain of Gerrard’s Cross, Sean Brook, captain of Maidenhead, and Henry Tse, captain of Berkhampsted.

Prizes for the auction and raffle were primarily donated by club members and sponsors including Sainsbury’s in Taplow, Universal Tyres, Home Sense at the Bishop Centre, Tesco, Right at Home, and Italian restaurant Artigiani Del Cibo in Burnham High Street.

Winners at the event include Shaun Pyatt, Jon Varco, Wayne Goldsmith and Alan Tyler, with awards also being given for second, third, and fourth place as well as best front nine and best back nine.

First place was awarded golf bags, second place received golf travel bags, third place took home Burnham Beeches umbrellas, and fourth place, best front nine and best back nine were all awarded a pack containing a dozen golf balls.

Martin Bart said: “Burnham Beeches held one of the most successful charity days in the middle of the Beeches.

“It was a privilege and honour to host so many people a record number of teams on our golf course which has probably never been in better condition.”