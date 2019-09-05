Burnham Household Recycling Centre set to be saved from closure

Burnham Household Recycling Centre looks set to be saved from closure.

A report published ahead of a Bucks County Council cabinet meeting on Monday recommends the centre in Crow Piece Lane continues to operate five days a week, as it does now.

Changes to the council’s household recycling service were introduced in April, including charging for non-household waste, weekday closures at some sites and the permanent closure of a facility in Bledlow, near Princes Risborough.

But a decision on the fate of Burnham’s centre was deferred until this month so that savings made by the other changes could be analysed.

The cabinet report, published on Friday, states that, due to a surge of people bringing non-household waste to Household Recycling Centres before charges were introduced, the turnover of waste in subsequent months has reduced.

It adds that, while the amount of waste is starting to return to its normal levels, the financial forecasts show that the service is set to make necessary budget savings.

These results mean that Cllr Bill Chapple, the cabinet minister for planning and environment, is able to recommend that Burnham Household Recycling Centre remains open.

Cllr Chapple said: “It’s still early days but the indications are that the changes that we had to make to the county’s household recycling centre service are having the desired result in terms of cost savings achieved.

“That’s why I’m really pleased to be able to make the recommendation to cabinet that the closure of Burnham recycling centre is no longer required in order to meet our financial targets.

“Although the introduction of charges for non-household waste is not something we wanted to have to bring in, the process of charging is bedding in well and not leading to inconvenience for visitors to the recycling centres.

“And although people do now have to pay to dispose of their non-household waste, the cost isn’t onerous. Seventy-five per cent of the waste brought to our sites counts as household waste and is completely free to dispose of, and the average transaction for the chargeable waste is just £8. And of course I’m pleased to be able to report that the changes haven’t led to an increase in fly tipping – though this is something we’ll continue to keep a close eye on.”

The report recommends Burnham Household Recycling Centre remains closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as now.