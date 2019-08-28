In pictures: Burnham clears cigarettes for National Blitz the Butt Day

The streets of Burnham were cleared of more than 7,100 cigarette ends on Saturday in a special event marking National Blitz the Butt Day.

A total of nine people representing residents, Burnham Parish Council, Burnham Community Association and South Buckinghamshire District Council (SBDC) braved the heat and helped collect the filters from the green, High Street, Burnham Park, St Peter’s playground and The Pond between 1pm and 4pm.

The UK-wide initiative was organised by Suffolk-based social enterprise Rubbish Walks, which aimed to collect and recycle more than one million cigarette filters.

It was co-ordinated in Burnham by former parish councillor Paula Prince.

Participants were loaned the litter pickers, gloves and bags needed for the event, while Tesco in Taplow also donated refreshments for the event, organised by the company’s community champion Petra Ali.

The waste, which was collected by South Bucks District Council, will be recycled were possible.

Paula said: “It was great to see volunteers come out to help on the hottest August Bank holiday on record.

“We managed to clean up 7,100 cigarette butts in a relatively small area of Burnham.

“Throwing cigarette ends on the floor or down drains is littering and makes our village look a mess just like any littering does.

“It would be great for Burnham to be a litter free area but that is down to the people who drop the litter without even thinking about it or the environment around them. Once you see litter it’s hard to unsee it.”

Paula has also successfully organised the ‘Great Burnham Sack Race’ community litter picking events for the last two years as a parish councillor.

For more information visit: https://rubbishwalks.co.uk/blitz-the-butt-day/