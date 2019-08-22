Local community to collect cigarette filters for 'National Blitz the Butt Day'

A bid to ‘Blitz the Butt’ will come to Burnham on Saturday.

Cigarette filters found littering the area will be collected as part of the UK-wide National Blitz the Butt Day.

Co-ordinated in Burnham by former parish councillor Paula Prince, the event is part of a UK wide initiative set up by Suffolk-based social enterprise Rubbish Walks which aims to collect and recycle more than one million cigarette filters.

South Buckinghamshire District Council (SBDC) will be collecting the filters, which are hoped to be recycled where possible or disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.

The event, running from 1pm to 3pm, will see attendees assemble on The Green outside Burnham Park Hall, where they will be loaned gloves, litter pickers and bags where needed.

Paula said: “It’s the first time this event has been held in Burnham and it would be great to see it become at least a yearly event.

“With the closure of our recycling centre in Burnham next month and the increase we have seen in fly-tipping in recent years people should be doing their best to combat the issues of littering.

“It doesn’t seem to be more prevalent in any particular age group but it does need to stop!”

For more visit: https://rubbishwalks.co.uk/blitz-the-butt-day/