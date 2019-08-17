Budding archaeologists asked to take part in Burnham Beeches excavation

Budding archaeologists are being asked to take part in an excavation in Burnham Beeches next month.

Adults and chaperoned children aged 15 plus are invited to take part in the dig between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 20.

It is sponsored by the Beacons of the Past Project and hosted by the Chilterns Conservation Board (CCB).

The excavation is taking place near Lord Mayor’s Drive in Burnham Beeches between 9.30am and 5pm each day.

Dr Wendy Morrison, project manager, said: “There will be about six people in the trench with an experienced supervisor, usually an archaeologist, teaching people the skills they need to excavate through the earth [and] record what they find.”

“With its Iron Age hillfort at Seven Ways Plain, Burnham Beeches is a perfect spot to investigate for more data.

“The first step will be to establish a better understanding of some of the archaeological features that appear to predate the hillfort, in this instance a long section of ditch and bank.

“We don’t know what we may find during the excavation, but a key win for us would be something that we can positively date – this would be some pottery or anything organic - like burned plant material or animal bone – which we could use for radiocarbon dating.

“We hope to see lots of people on the Open Day, as we’ve a cracking line-up of things for people to see and do!”

There will also be an open day on Saturday, September 14.

Participants can sign up by visiting tinyurl.com/BBExcavation