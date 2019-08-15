Burnham musician has a chance to play alongside Biffy Clyro

Musician Dan Pryde is set to take on a host of bands from across the UK today (Thursday) for a £1,000 cash prize and a chance to play beside rock band Biffy Clyro.

Irish pub chain O’Neills, which is searching for the UK’s best new act as part of their ‘Sound of Summer’ competition, has whittled down hundreds of applications to a handful of regional finalists.

Dan, a folk and punk artist from Burnham, will be competing at one of the six regional finals at O’Neills in Reading.

Six acts will be taking it in turns to perform, and the winner will go on to compete against five other regional winners from across UK at the grand final.

The national winner will perform at a three-date UK tour and win the chance to support Biffy Clyro at this year’s Jack Daniels Presents event in Birmingham.

See oneills.co.uk/soundofsummer for information.