Eco-warrior radio presenters from Italy visit United DJ in Burnham

A group of teenage radio presenters from Italy visited a radio station on their journey to meet teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in Sweden.

United DJs’ Tony Prince interviewed the group from Bologna on Wednesday, August 7, at the studio based in Whittle Parkway.

They are travelling through Europe in their solar-panelled, three-wheel Piaggio Ape mobile studio in an attempt to learn more about tackling climate change.

Talking on the show, the teenagers, who are part of Radioimmaginaria, a teenage network of speakers from across the world, emphasised the importance of Greta’s message about climate change.

Following their interview, the teenagers then interviewed Tony in their mobile studio.

The group, who started their journey on Monday July 29, are travelling to various countries including France, Belgium, the UK and Denmark before arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, August 23.

The teenagers want to set up other Radioimmaginaria teams across the world.

Email tony@uniteddj.com for details.