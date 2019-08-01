Grant of £800 approved for renovations to Burnham guide hut

A grant of £800 for renovations to a guide hut was approved by Burnham Parish Council at a full council meeting on Monday.

The application was made by the chairwoman of the Burnham and Taplow Supporters committee, Petra Ali, on behalf of the Burnham Guide Supporters.

It states the hut, used by 72 girls and 11 volunteers, has problems including a leaking roof and inadequate toilets.

Discussing the application, Cllr Adam Prince said there was a lack of information about the organisation’s assets.

Cllr Lyn Mangisi was concerned a question on the application about a full budget breakdown was ‘poorly answered’, stating ‘please see appendices 2, 3, and 4’.

The council found the appendices to be missing, with chairman Cllr Judith Foster asking to defer the item.

Cllr Lin Hazell said: “It’s pretty grim stuff here that we’re expecting these girls to go through.”

Agreeing, Cllr Marie Hammon said: “I think they’ve waited long enough. They are local girls they should have proper toilets.”