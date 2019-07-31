Burnham Beeches Golf Club defends new development after receiving objections

A golf club has defended its plans to improve part of its grounds after receiving objections from neighbours.

Plans from Burnham Beeches Golf Club, in Green Lane, to develop its practice ground and adjacent pasture were given the green light by South Bucks District Council in June.

According to planning documents, the work to the practice ground includes ‘re-contouring of the land’, raising the adjacent farmland, ‘reorientation of the tees’, ‘improved irrigation and drainage’ and ‘enhanced landscaping and bio-diversity improvements’.

The application was approved subject to a series of conditions, including the approval of a construction traffic management plan.

The plans have received a host of objection letters from residents and Burnham Parish Council.

Some of the concerns raised include disruption, the number of lorries travelling through Green Lane, pollution and road safety issues, the impact of dust and noise on residents and the safety of neighbours over stray golf balls.

Tina Manzi, secretary at the North Burnham Residents Association, told the Advertiser: “As a local residents’ association, we presented our concerns regarding the access route and frequency/intensity of proposed HGV movements to both the golf club and to BCC (Bucks County Council) Highways.”

Andrew Stathdee, joint area co-ordinator at the Burnham Area Neighbourhood Watch, said: “The district council has approved an application which benefits the few and disadvantages the many from an environmental point of view.”

He added that since permission has been granted, measures must be taken to ensure ‘environment damage is as little as possible’ and all conditions are applied.

He hoped the club will now look to ‘show some social responsibility’ and put ‘something back into the community to make up’ for this.

Clive Bailey, general manager at Burnham Beeches Golf Club, said: “The current driving range is neither in keeping with the rest of the club’s facilities nor those which are required to maintain the club’s position as a premier golf club.”

He added that following an ‘extensive’ consultation with residents and the parish council, ‘it is believed’ that Burnham and the surrounding areas will benefit from the development.

“Our aim is to implement this project effectively and every effort will be made to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum during the period of importation.”