Lent Rise House rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission

A care home in Burnham which was rated as ‘requires improvement’ last year is celebrating as it has now been rated ‘good’ across all categories.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), published earlier this month, stated that Lent Rise House, in Coulson Way, which is run by the Fremantle Trust, was performing well across all five care sector standards.

These include how caring, effective, responsive and safe the services are.

The home, which cares for up to 60 older people requiring nursing and dementia nursing care, also received the highest rating in food hygiene from the Food Standards Agency.

The improvements come following the appointment of service manager Hazel Greenway who, alongside her team, spearheaded the strategy to raise standards in all areas.

The CQC report, which followed a visit by inspectors, said that employees ‘treated people with kindness and compassion, respected their privacy and dignity and took account of their individual needs’.

It said: “People’s needs were appropriately assessed by the service. Assessments took into account physical and mental health needs and any needs related to disabilities, communication and cultural needs.”

It added that ‘staff understood’ how to safeguard ‘people from abuse and undertook training to ensure they followed safe working practices’.

Mrs Greenway said: “We are really pleased to have received a good report across all categories as it mirrors the effort that has been invested into continuous improvement.

“It’s extremely important to us to ensure a balance between vigilance and high quality, while providing a really caring and compassionate approach so residents feel truly at home.”