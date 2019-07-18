Burnham residents hit out at parking restrictions on Summer's Road

A long-standing parking restriction in Burnham which has been re-enforced by Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) has led residents to believe they are being ‘victimised’ for parking their cars outside of their homes.

The restrictions mean that the waiting bays outside residential housing can only be used from 8am to 6pm for up to one hour, Monday to Friday.

The restrictions in Summers Road were not previously enforced due to ‘poor signage’ according to Transport for Bucks (TfB).

Resident Ron Butler said: “Every day Monday to Saturday, we have to get up and move our cars out of the way so other cars can park.

“You’ve got some pensioners, you have some people who do shift work, [a] big majority have been here a real long time.

“We’re being victimised, we’re being picked on, no consultation, no discussion, no letters, they just did it.”

He added that residents have to park their cars ‘around the corner where other people are already struggling’ and first heard of the current enforcement when a warden ‘turned up and started ticketing cars’ at the beginning of July this year. The part-time supply teacher said that BCC wardens first started ticketing cars around two-and-a-half years ago, following the modernisation of signs after they were first put up over 25 years ago, however, after creating a petition and contacting the council they were told that ‘while it is in dispute, it won’t be enforced’.

But Mark Averill, head of highways at BCC said it was not necessary for a consultation to be held on an existing parking restriction being enforced.

He said: “The signage has now been replaced and TfB is now in a position where enforcement can commence.

“The restrictions, when first implemented, were as a consequence of local residents and shop owners complaining that workers from local businesses were leaving their cars in place all day, every day.”

He added that the restrictions were ‘designed to deliver the best balance between residents and business need’ and therefore encourage a ‘turn-over of spaces’, whilst providing ‘unrestricted’ overnight parking for residents.

“TfB has received requests to enforce these bays as well as to review the restrictions and look at new ones. A full review of the area and the High Street parking restrictions is ongoing.”