Dog show and treasure hunt to feature in Saturday's Burnham Village Fete

Villagers are set to enjoy a dog show, live entertainment and plenty of food and drink as the Burnham Village Fete returns for another year this Saturday.

The annual event, organised by the Burnham Community Association, will see visitors treated to music and dancing from Pop Goes the Choir and The Mellor Dance School, as well as Traylen’s fun fair, with the fun running from 12pm to 4pm.

The fete, which has received £500 from The Louis Baylis Trust towards running costs will also feature a host of stalls from charities and NGOs, including one from Burnham Parish Council, which will also be providing a beer and Prosecco tent for the occasion.

The Burnham Afternoon Townswomen’s Guilds will also have a stall at the event, showcasing their crafts clubs ‘yarn bombing’ which has seen them knit yards of streamers and create little figures which will be put across trees, gates and railings to advertise the guilds.

Visitors can register their dog for £1 to take part in the Fun Dog Show, running from 1pm to 3pm, featuring categories such as waggiest tail, golden oldie female and male and most like owner.

The fun day will also see fete goers enjoy the annual Village Treasure Hunt, which this year can include adults, as well as a grand prize draw which will feature prizes such as £75 cash, a Kindle Fire and tea for two at Cliveden.

The event will fundraise to support the association’s ‘charitable activities’ including the village minibus, activities for the elderly, the Village Information Point, based at Burnham Library, and many other groups.

Andrew Strathdee, director and trustee at Burnham Community Association, said: “This year’s fete is a celebration of the best of Burnham, with Burnham Parish Council, local charities and businesses all coming together to present the fete.

“Thanks to the generosity of our supporters in local businesses, and the Louis Baylis Trust and Heart of Bucks, we are able to mount some new events this year with the Fun Dog Show and a revival of the old carnival favourite, the Village Treasure Hunt in shop windows in Burnham High Street.

“We hope that people will come along to the support the many local charities who will be participating.”

Registration for the Fun Dog Show opens at 12pm on the day, while tickets for the grand prize draw can be purchased from Burnham Library, Halo Hair Salon in the High Street, Mays Chocolate House and from committee members.

For more information visit www.burnhamcommunityassociation.org.uk/fete

Burnham Community Association stall at Burnham Village Fete 2018

Stall at the Burnham Village Fete 2018

Photos by Kevin Moore