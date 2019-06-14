Passionate stop smoking advisor releases new film

A passionate stop Smoking Advisor from Burnham has collaborated with a production company to create a unique film giving smokers detailed information, advice and tips on how they can quit for good.

Steve Tindall, established Straightforward Stop Smoking, a one-hour-and-nine-minute campaign film, with the sole purpose of drastically decreasing the number of smokers in the UK and across the world.

The 69-year-old has worked as an advisor for the NHS in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire since 2000, devoting his life to helping smokers after his father died of emphysema in 1999.

He first started working on the important project after losing his job at Meadowcroft Surgery in Aylesbury, due to the closure of its smoking service in January 2018, and attending a TV presenting course at Pinewood studios.

“When I lost my job at Meadowcroft Surgery last January, I thought I really want to carry on helping people quit smoking because it’s a passion,” he said.

The special film, which launched on Friday, May 31, is split into four separate parts, making it easier for viewers to pause, rewind, stop and re-start.

Each part is presented by Steve himself and features smokers who are trying to quit, as well as interviews with local health professionals including: Dr Patrick Clarke, Dentist Dr Rajdeep Sandher, Optometrist Tracey Leigh, and Vet Chris Gill.

“There’s three things that keep people smoking – it’s psychology, nicotine addiction and habits, Steve said.

“There’s four sections [in the film] and it’s simple each section deals with one of them. One with psychology, one with nicotine [addiction] and one with habits, and then in the fourth one we put it altogether to create the plan.

“The plan says, lets put all the three things together, secondly, lets decide on different methods of overcoming nicotine addiction so that could be medication, reading books or whatever and thirdly decide on ways to change habits”, he said.

Steve, a National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training (NCSCT) qualified advisor with over 18 years’ experience emphasised the unique aspect of the film stating whilst information about how to stop smoking is scattered around the internet, this film ‘pulls everything together’ and is ‘all there together in one place’.

“I’m passionate, its not really a money-making scheme, I’ve spent thousands of pounds of my own money, if I did get the money back I’d be delighted but if I didn’t make a penny and 100,000 people stopped smoking, that is mission accomplished.

“It doesn’t matter when you stop, because whenever you stop, it not only probably extends your life, but the most important thing is that it improves the quality of your life”.

To bring the campaign to life, Steve, who scripted the entire film, worked with award-winning Buckinghamshire production company Cube Video, who filmed, edited and added animation to create the final product.

Filming ran from November to Christmas 2018 at the company’s studios, with the editing process starting shortly after.

James Hakesley, Co-Founder and CEO of Cube Video said: “We have loved working with Steve Tindall on this important educational campaign.

“It’s been great for us all to be involved in such a powerful campaign to help people on their journey to quitting smoking.”

Steve is currently a Trainer running Management Courses at Bisham Abbey in conjunction with a company called Auricas.

The important film can be viewed on YouTube and at: https://straightforwardstopsmoking.com