In pictures: The 28th Burnham Donkey Derby

Revellers enjoyed an action- packed day at the 28th annual Burnham Donkey Derby on Saturday.

The family event, organised by the Burnham Beeches Rotary Group, featured seven races, running from noon to 4.30pm.

Attendees had the opportunity to either place a bet on a donkey or just watch the races take place.

Dashing Donkeys once again provided their animals for the races and to offer donkey rides for children throughout the afternoon.

The popular event at Burnham Park also had a petting zoo, a fortune teller, a variety of charity, scout and refreshment stalls, and live entertainment from Pop Goes the Choir and the Azure Theatre School.

One stall was run by OK Our Kids, a community interest company which has published a book informing children about dangers and giving them tips on how to stay safe.

Other representatives included those from 1st Cippenham Scouts, 2nd Langley Guides, the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Burnham Lions Club.

The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches also helped with the rides and donkeys during the event, alongside Farnham Volunteers, a newly formed satellite Rotary group.

The event was also attended by a group of residents from the Forget Me Not care home in Slough.

“It was brilliant. It was Burnham at its best,” said Claire Popple, from the Rotary Club.

“The idea is to provide something for local people, raising money for all kinds of local good causes, and to keep it in the community and just give everyone a good sense of companionship. It’s multi-generational you could say, because a lot of people used to come as children, now they bring their children and their parents.

“We are really grateful for everyone who’s supported us – the public, all the people who had stalls there, to the people who provided the donkeys, riders who came from Windsor and to everybody who was involved to make it a really special day.”

Proceeds will go to several charities, including Thames Hospice, Alexander Devine, the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Padstones.