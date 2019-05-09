Street art mural brightens up 'anti-social' Burnham footpath

A street art mural designed and created by pupils at Burnham Park Academy has brightened up a footpath known for anti-social behaviour.

Known as Footpath 57, the facelift is one element of Project 57 - Burnham Parish Council’s £90,000 initiative to completely revamp the passage.

The mural which can be found on the walkway that runs alongside the Academy, between Opendale Road and St Peter’s Close, was created by year seven students on Friday, May 3.

Through a series of workshops pupils at the school in Opendale Road made templates and designs around the theme of nature.

Oxford-based street artist Andrew ‘Mani’ Manson then introduced the tools and techniques used in street art.

Fly-tipping, drug use and drug dealing are all examples of anti-social behaviour on the footpath given by the council.

It also said the lack of street lighting means ‘many residents are afraid to use it at night’.

In addition to the mural the project will include more street lighting, repairs to the footpath, new CCTV to deter and detect crime and anti-social behaviour and motorcycle barriers.

A new wild play area will also be created alongside the path and the adjacent St Peter’s playground will be improved.

Parish clerk, Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, said: “We’ve been so impressed with the enthusiasm of these young artists.

“We haven’t had nearly as much time as we’d have wanted, but in just a short period, they’ve picked up so many skills.

“We hope that this project will help them take pride in their community and encourage them to look after their surroundings.

“We also want to thank the street artist, Mani, with his incredible knowledge, and infectious and endless energy and

enthusiasm.”