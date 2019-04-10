In pictures: Burnham pupil clips long locks for The Princess Trust

A kind-hearted youngster cut off her long golden plait to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

Niamh Horwood, who goes to St Peter's C of E Primary School, in Minniecroft Road, Burnham, decided to lose her blonde locks so she could help other youngsters who had lost their hair during cancer treatment.

The eight-year-old braved the snip in front of her classmates on Friday, March 29 with her mum, Charlene De’ath, a trained hairdresser, doing the honours.

She raised £1,150 through the challenge, with the money set to help the charity continue its work providing real hair wigs for young people who are battling cancer and other conditions.

Charlene told the Advertiser: “She said that she has glitter at the end of her hair and she wanted to give it to other children that are suffering.

“She’s such a lovely and thoughtful girl.”