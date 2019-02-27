Burnham Afternoon Townswomen's Guild celebrates 86th birthday

The 86th birthday of the Burnham Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild was celebrated with tea and cake this month.

About 50 people attended the event at Burnham Park Hall on Tuesday, February 12, in Windsor Lane to celebrate the group’s history.

“It went very well, everybody enjoyed the day,” said guild member Sylvia Williams, who has been a member of the group for about 15 years and is president of the Chiltern and Castle Federation of Townswomen's Guilds.

“I think we are one of the oldest within the whole movement, which is celebrating their 90th anniversary this year,” she added.

The Burnham Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 2.15pm, often to listen to guest speakers.

The group meets at the Huntercombe Room of Burnham Park Hall in Windsor Lane.