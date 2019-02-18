Man charged with 2003 murder of Daniel Higgins in Burnham  

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a historic murder in Burnham.

Jamil Khalid, of Cooper Way, Slough, was arrested yesterday (Sunday) and was charged today (Monday) with one count of murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of false imprisonment and one count of section 18 GBH.

The charges are in relation to the murder of Daniel Higgins, 18, in Thirlmere Avenue, Burnham on November 9, 2003.

Khalid has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, February 20.