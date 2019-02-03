Councillor calls for crossing funds for 'dangerous road'

A Bucks county councillor has asked that funds be provided for a new road crossing in Stomp Road in Burnham.

Cllr Dev Dhillon (Con, Cliveden), wants a safe crossing on the ‘dangerous’ road, which is near Lent Rise School and The E-Act Burnham Park Academy.

Cllr Dhillon carried out a petition to get people’s views on a new safe crossing, which was signed by a ‘large number’ of people.

On Friday, he met with Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve at Lent Rise School in Coulson Way, to make the Conservative politician aware of the roads flaws during peak times.

He was also joined by the school’s headteacher Jill Watson.

A report brought to the Beeches Local Area Forum by Transport for Bucks on October 17, stated the cost of a crossing could be in excess of £100,000.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for transportation Mark Shaw has said the authority ‘simply cannot afford to deliver the crossing’ from it’s own budgets.

However, members of the forum noted that the £100,000 figure did not include a breakdown, and it was agreed that clarification was required on the quoted amount.

Cllr Dhillon added he intends to bring the petition to the next county council meeting on February 21.

“Children are more prone to run into the road, and I don’t think we can put value on any road user, life of child, grown up or senior citizen,” Cllr Dhillon said.

“We have a large number of [people] who have signed the petition for a safe crossing in Stomp Road.

“It is an unrealistic figure, it can be done cheaper.”

Mark Shaw said he ‘absolutely understood the views of local people and the reasons for the petition, however he had to be realistic about the chance of any funding.’

He added: “I have to be really honest and say that, with the financial pressures on all services across the council, we simply cannot afford to deliver the crossing from our own budgets.

“We would need significant third party funding before we could even consider doing any further work.

“That said, our intention is to work with the school community and offer a range of other activities aimed at increasing safe behaviour and reducing car use.”