Will Mellor and dads surprise audience at Burnham Grammar School

03:00PM, Sunday 06 January 2019
Surprised students and teachers were entertained with dad dancing in a performance hosted at Burnham Grammar School.
The Mellor Performing Arts School put on two back-to-back shows of The Toy Box on December 14 and 15 at the school in Hogfair Lane.
The children of the performing arts school gave the audience a show full of music and dance.
Actor Will Mellor, patron of the school and known from TV shows Hollyoaks and Casualty, took to the stage to perform a dad-dancing spectacle with some fellow volunteers.
They shocked the audience with a surprise routine he and some of the fathers had secretly been rehearsing.
