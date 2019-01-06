Will Mellor and dads surprise audience at Burnham Grammar School

Surprised students and teachers were entertained with dad dancing in a performance hosted at Burnham Grammar School.

The Mellor Performing Arts School put on two back-to-back shows of The Toy Box on December 14 and 15 at the school in Hogfair Lane.

The children of the performing arts school gave the audience a show full of music and dance.

Actor Will Mellor, patron of the school and known from TV shows Hollyoaks and Casualty, took to the stage to perform a dad-dancing spectacle with some fellow volunteers.

They shocked the audience with a surprise routine he and some of the fathers had secretly been rehearsing.