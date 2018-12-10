Consultation held on the future of Burnham Park E-Act Academy

A school may have to close due to a lack of students.

A consultation on the future of Burnham Park E-Act Academy, in Opendale Road, will begin in January following a ‘rapid’ decline in pupil numbers.

Across the whole academy there are only 235 pupils, making it less than 30 per cent full.

After initial discussions with Buckinghamshire County Council the academy will be inviting stakeholders to take part in a formal consultation in 2019.

Since the 2012-13 academic year the academy has seen a 63 per cent fall in pupil numbers.

Currently there are only 29 pupils in year 7 when the total capacity for the year group is 160.

In a statement the academy said any decision to close the school would ‘not be taken lightly’.

It read: “In an environment where education funding is already challenging, having a school with such a small number of pupils makes it very difficult to run. In this climate the academy has struggled to deliver significant educational improvement and has been judged to require special measures by Ofsted.”

It said now was the ‘right time’ to consider how the academy could be redeveloped into an ‘exciting alternative’ for young people.

