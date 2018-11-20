In pictures: ‘Playing in’ ceremony held for new captain of Burnham Beeches Golf Club

The newly-initiated captain of a 125-year-old golf club has spoken of his pride at being the first person of Afro-Caribbean descent to hold the title.

Martin Bart, who moved to the UK from Guyana in 1963, celebrated his new role at Burnham Beeches Golf Club with a traditional ‘playing in’ ceremony involving champagne, cakes and hot sausage rolls on Sunday.

He said: “When I first applied in 2004 I was told I had to wait until someone died before I could join. It was for the very few.

“I am just completely bowled over, they have welcomed me from day one.”

As a tradition, the club's members and former captain gathered on the course to see Martin ‘play in’.

The Burnham resident was also treated to champagne and cake as he made his way around the 18-hole course.