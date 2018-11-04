Fundraiser takes on final challenge to cycle across the Andes

A retired teacher and fundraiser of over 20 years is cycling across the Andes for his final challenge.

Stanislaw Motyka, 69, of Greenway, has been raising money for good causes since 1997 and over the last 21 years has ventured on trips to Madagascar and India.

He claims this challenge is his ‘very last one’ as he gears up for a 415km trek along the Argentinean and Chilean mountain range from November 17 to 26, raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

They provide free accommodation for families of sick children to keep them closer while the child is receiving treatment.

He is just over £300 away from reaching his intended target of £3,500.

Mr Motyka, originally from Poland, will be joined by a group of similar adventure-lovers for the 10-day excursion, adding that his ‘upbringing’ is the reason behind his willingness to help others.

“I am going to turn 70 in April and I still can’t get used to the idea that this is my very last one. It is very sad, but I can’t do it forever,” Stanislaw said.

"I have been doing (these challenges) since 1997.”

The Andes in South America is among the world’s largest mountain ranges and elevates to a height of nearly 7,000 metres above sea level.

“I cycle every day. I hope there will be no magic hiccups because some areas are very hilly, but I am sure I have got enough stamina.

“It is something to do with my upbringing, which is all about helping people.”

Previous fundraising activity has seen Stanislaw raise money for the British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie.

“The only brother I had was 48, and he died from a heart attack, so I decided to raise money for the British Heart Foundation,” he added.

“My mother-in-law decided to finish her last days in a home.”

To access Stanisaw’s JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stanislaw-motyka-andes.