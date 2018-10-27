Rapid7 staff help tidy up school's eco-garden

A school’s eco-garden was maintained by staff from a UK branch of an American software firm on Friday.

The company Rapid7, based in Boston, Massachusetts, runs a ‘Give Back Day’ in which employees help on a community project.

This year, they tidied an eco-garden at Lent Rise School, in Coulson Way, using power tools donated by Dewalt in Bath Road.

Office manager Maria Holloway said: “Big, big thanks for those businesses as we do not pay for those items. It’s part of the challenge for us a company and for me as the person running the project to see what our local businesses will spare to help out a local school. The response has been brilliant.”