Cafe owner fined over waste dumped near Burnham Beeches

A cafe owner and his company have been slapped with a hefty fine over waste which was dumped illegally near Burnham Beeches.

Nabil Naja, 55, of Park Royal, London, and his company Nabbil Ltd pleaded guilty to flytipping offences at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

Investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire came across several deposits of illegally dumped waste on woodland in Park Lane, on the approach to Burnham Beeches, on June 7.

Upon examining the dumped materials they found that part of the waste had come from a café in Wembley operated by Nabbil Ltd. The sole director of Nabbil Ltd is Nabil Naja.

Naja was interviewed at a London police station where he said he was aware of his duty of care responsibilities and denied any knowledge of, or involvement with, the illegal dumping.

He said two unidentified men had asked if they could take six sacks of waste wiring away as they had value as scrap metal.

After initially refusing Naja eventually agreed and gave the men the sacks but made no check on their status as a registered waste carrier.

He did not pay them to take the waste but there was no paperwork or receipt to show that the transaction took place.

Magistrates fined Naja £368 and Nabbil Ltd £1,000 for duty of care failures regarding the waste.

A total of £722 costs were awarded, including clean-up compensation and a victim surcharge – making a total of £2,090 to pay between the company and its director.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This dumping really blighted a beautiful woodland area.

"It is crucial that both householders and businesses take measures to check the credentials of a waste carrier properly and to get the appropriate paperwork. Without this, the waste producer will be held responsible if the waste is dumped illegally, and may end up in court.

"The SCRAP Fly Tipping campaign we've adopted recently in Bucks provides helpful advice on complying with these obligations."