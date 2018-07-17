Emergency services theme for Burnham Village Fete

Hundreds came to the emergency services-themed Burnham Village Fete to enjoy the sun on Saturday.

The ‘blues and twos’ themed fete was attended by more than 100 people at Burnham Park, and the crowd took part in activities at more than 30 different stalls.

The emergency services were also at the event, with a fire engine from Slough Fire Station, a British Red Cross response vehicle and police cars present.

Carl Nielsen, one of the trustees at Burnham Community Association, the event organiser, said: “It was a great success, it was slightly bigger than last year.

“The whole idea is that it is a fundraising event but it is not just about the money, it's a community supporting get together – it’s for the Burnham community."

When assigning stalls, the Burnham Community Association ensured that Burnham and Maidenhead-based charities and organisations were given priority.

Burnham Lions, Burnham Health Foundation and Burnham Youth Club were all given stalls, along with the RSPCA and British Legion.

Most stalls were raising money for various good causes, offering activities like tombolas, lucky dips, and even a mini train ride.