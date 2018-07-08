MP unveils new cricket news in Burnham

Cricketers celebrated the arrival of outdoor nets as Dominic Grieve MP arrived to help unveil them.

Burnham Cricket Club, in Taplow Common Road, has been able to buy the nets after it received a grant from waste company Veolia’s environmental trust arm last year.

The club’s youth and colts manager, Mani Singh Gill, said: “This now has elevated our club in the Burnham and Slough area to a better level and provides great playing facilities for the youth of today.”

The opening on Friday, June 22 was concluded with a barbecue and Shaid Nadeem, the club’s chairman, joined Mr Grieve, who is MP for Beaconsfield.

The club is also taking part in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s All Stars Cricket initiative, which aims at getting children aged five to eight involved in the sport.