Burnham Youth Club reopens after extensive refurbishment

A youth club has been transformed after extensive refurbishment and redecoration earlier this year.

Burnham Youth Club, formerly Burnham Youth Centre, is for youngsters aged eight to 18 and has a new logo and patron, actor Will Mellor.

The former Casualty and Hollyoaks star unveiled a plaque at the official opening ceremony on Thursday, May 24.

He said: “I think it’s really important that there’s something for the kids to go to. The streets are not a safe place and it’s great for the kids to have a place to go.”

The club, in Minniecroft Road, was purpose-built in the 1970s but has been out of action since July 2017.

Chairman of the management committee Paul Sheriff said: “The AGM closed it and we now have a new youth centre and a whole new bank of volunteers and a new management team. It’s been a lot of hard work and challenging but it’s fair to say I couldn’t have done it without the people behind me. It has been a joint effort.”

Open three evenings a week, the youth club provides facilities including a cafe, snooker tables, air hockey, table tennis, computers and a variety of studios for arts and crafts, dance and recording music.

On Tuesdays and Fridays the youth club is open from 6-8pm for juniors aged eight to 12 years old with Get Active Sport running additional programmes during this time.

It is open from 7-9pm on Thursdays for seniors aged 13-18 and Paul is keen that the number of young people attending on this evening increases.

“The problem of people of that particular age is that they don’t see youth clubs as particularly cool,” he said.

He added: “We’re always looking for volunteers, particularly on a Thursday. Kids are turning up but we have to turn them away.”

All volunteers are DBS checked. To find out more email burnhamyouthclub@ yahoo.com