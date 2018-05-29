In pictures: Burnham Donkey Derby 2018

Punters danced with lady luck as the Burnham Donkey Derby returned for its 27th year.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches, featured an action-packed card of seven races where people could try and pick a winner.

Dashing Donkeys, based at Surrey’s Gravetts Lane Farm, once again brought their hoofed animals over for the day with riders from Windsor Horse Rangers taking jockeying duties.

Betting money collected at the tote was split between race winners and the rotary club’s chosen charities.

Claire Popple, a volunteer at the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches, said: “The tote is where we raise a lot of our money which we can then distribute to local charities.”

Community stalls also filled Burnham Park on Saturday (May26), with thousands of people turning out to enjoy the day.

Fairgoers were treated to a show from the Burnham-based Pop Goes The Choir fresh from their performance on The Long Walk during the Royal Wedding.

Dancing students from the Azure Theatre School, in Woodlands Park, Maidenhead, also demonstrated their fleet-footed skills.

Rotary club volunteer Claire Popple said: “I think it’s a real family friendly event.

“We’ve been going 27 years and we’ve got grandparents, parents and children coming.

“To see the next generation getting involved is really great.”

Money raised at the Donkey Derby will be handed out to the Rotary Club’s chosen charities which have included Thames Hospice, the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.