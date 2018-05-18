Burnham Donkey Derby to return next weekend

The village’s annual Donkey Derby and Spring Fair returns on Saturday, May 26 from noon.

The 27th annual charity event is organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches and takes place at Burnham Park in Priory Road.

In addition to the traditional donkey rides, donkey races, the park train and funfair, there will be entertainment from the Azure Theatre School and Pop Goes the Choir.

There will also be a selection of stalls to browse from sports clubs, youth groups, charities, crafts, local businesses and community groups.

Money raised is donated to several charitable causes by the Rotary club.

Visit www.burnhamdonkeyderby.co.uk for more information.