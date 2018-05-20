Burnham petanque team to play for England

A boules squad from Burnham will play for England at a home nations tournament.

The Burnham Petanque Club players qualified after winning a national tournament in Nottingham, beating 39 other teams.

Paul Webb, his son Dean Webb and Christian Biagioli, all from Maidenhead, and Mark Dowman from Wallingford, will represent England against Scotland, Wales and Jersey.

Burnham Petanque Club chairwoman Linda Thorpe said: “You can’t really put it into words – it’s just so exciting.

“You always go to tournaments hoping to win but when you actually do it’s amazing.”

Most of the team have played for about three years, but Paul has played since 2001.

Petanque, also known as French boules, is an outdoor game where competitors toss or roll metal balls as close as possible to a smaller wooden ball.

The home nations tournament takes place from Saturday, August 4 to Sunday, August 5 in Jersey.

The team is looking for sponsors to help finance their journey to the tournament. If you would like to sponsor the team email paulwebb700@gmail.com.