Burnham villagers collect 170 bags of rubbish on first 'sack race'

The village’s first ‘sack race’ saw 170 bags of rubbish collected in just two hours.

More than 150 people aged five to 85 took part in the litter pick on Saturday.

The event was hailed as a ‘fantastic success’ by organisers.

A number of parish and district councillors took part in the day, as well as local groups including Burnham Joggers, The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches, the Girl’s Brigade and the scouts.

Parish clerk, Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The Well@Lent Rise and the Townswomen’s Guild provided excellent catering funded through Cllr Judith Foster and the parish council’s Chairman’s Fund, and we had many very generous donations of cakes.

“Myself and Cllr Paula Prince, who led the project, are so proud of the support we had from all the Burnham residents and groups, and we’ll definitely be looking to repeat it again later in

the year.”