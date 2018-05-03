Police appeal for information after motorbike hits lamppost

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision in Slough.

Members of the public called the police just after 11pm yesterday to report the single vehicle accident in Burnham Lane, Slough.

Two males were riding on a Honda CBR 600 motorbike when it left the road and collided with a lamppost.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in connection with the incident as the vehicle was pursued earlier that night when it failed to stop during a check.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: "We are appealing for anyone with information about this road traffic collision to come forward.

"If anyone was in the area of Burnham Lane at about 11pm last night we would ask them to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1567 1/5."

People with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.