Burnham Health Centre patient losing patience about complaints

A patient who raised complaints in February about Burnham Health Centre says matters have still not improved.

Malcolm Weallens, 71, who lives with his wife Kay, 70, in Redwood, has a number of terminal conditions, which include pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs are scarred and breathing becomes difficult.

The Advertiser reported in February how Mr Weallens had problems picking up his prescription before he was told it was out of stock after going to the pharmacy.

He said that, despite raising his concerns with a member of the patient partnership group, he was still having problems making an appointment and a mix-up with his wife’s prescription left her without an asthma pump for nearly a week.

“She had a telephone appointment last Thursday and was told it would be sent straight to the pharmacy but it was somehow lost by the time we got there,” he said.

“My wife asked for it to be redone but only got it today (Wednesday).”

Malcolm said he would like an update on his previous complaint and why the same mistakes keep

occurring.

A spokeswoman for Burnham Health Centre said: “Previous concerns raised are still being looked into.”