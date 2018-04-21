Choir group donates £3,000 to children's hospice

A not-for-profit choir has been out in full voice over the past few weeks with several performances in the community.

With more than 120 members, Pop Goes The Choir (PGTC) performs both nationally and locally for a number of charities.

On Saturday, April 7 the choir performed at Burnham Park Hall to celebrate 100 years since the formation of the Royal Air Force.

Choir member Tracey Kielty said: “It was packed, it went really well. We felt privileged to perform for them.”

At the end of last month the group donated £3,000 to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service after a year of performing and fundraising.

Tracey added: “They were so grateful and it was really lovely to get a letter back. That’s one of the nicest things about being a part of the group is when people write a letter back to say thank you for the previous year.”