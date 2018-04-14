Burnham care home remains in special measures

A care home is Coulson Way remains in ‘special measures’ after an inspection by the Government’s care watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Lent Rise House on Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1.

It was found to be ‘inadequate’ in the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories and it remains in special measures.

It was placed in special measures after a previous inspection in December last year.

At the time the CQC found multiple breaches of the regulations including medicines practice, safeguarding people from abuse or harm, and assessing and mitigating risks to people's health and safety.

A report, published last month, stated that the service will be kept under review for the next six months and if ‘significant improvements have not been made action will be taken to prevent the provider from operating this service’.

Steve Flanagan, chief executive of the care home’s manager, The Fremantle Trust, said: “We have made significant changes to the management structure which required the investment of time to ensure the delivery of long-term change.

“These strategic measures have escalated the pace of change and our efforts are firmly focused on the ongoing delivery of the plan agreed with CQC.

“We’re pleased to see that the action taken is acknowledged in the report and that positive feedback from residents, families and external partners has been noted.”