'Sack Race' aims to make Burnham litter free in just two hours

A parish council is challenging residents to help make the village litter free in just two hours.

The Great Burnham Sack Race will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 28.

All the equipment will be provided by Burnham Parish Council and there will be free refreshments for everyone.

Despite being a race against time, no running is involved and it is billed as ‘great for the whole family’.

To sign up visit GBSackRace.eventbrite.com or call 01628 661381.