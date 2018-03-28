Radio 1's Greg James and Chris Smith visit Burnham school

The next generation of creative writers were encouraged to let their imaginations run wild during a visit by Radio 1’s Greg James and Chris Smith.

The duo dropped in at St Peter’s Primary School, in Minniecroft Road, on Monday after Year 6 pupil Tansie Davies won a competition.

Youngsters dressed up as some of their favourite fictional characters for the day and heard about how the DJ and newsreader came up with the ideas for their latest book, Kid Normal and the Rogue Heroes.

Pupils then brainstormed suggestions for their own super heroes and villains to star in a performance acted out by the visiting authors.

A ‘Wheel of Lairs’ fruit machine also conjured up a combination of hideouts which could feature in the fantasy tale.

School governor Michael Calvert said: “One of the big messages was for the children to come up with mad ideas and be as crazy as they could be.

“They came away really buzzed about creative writing.”

A book signing session also gave pupils a chance to meet the authors.