Burnham retirement home plan rejected

09:00AM, Saturday 10 March 2018
Plans for a 46-bed retirement home in Britwell Road have been rejected by the district council.
The development included communal facilities, car parking, landscaping and a new access route.
However, South Bucks District Council planning officers refused the application on a number of grounds.
It described the proposed access as ‘dangerous and inconvenient’ and that the applicant has ‘not included adequate provision for a satisfactory turning space’ at the site for refuse vehicles.
It said the development would be ‘overdominant’ and ‘obtrusive’ and was not served by an ‘appropriate level’ of off-street parking.
The applicant, Mr Ben Hatt, has 28 days to appeal the decision from the date of the notice which was served on March 1.
