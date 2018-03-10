Sat, 10
Burnham retirement home plan rejected

Plans for a 46-bed retirement home in Britwell Road have been rejected by the district council.

The development included communal facilities, car parking, landscaping and a new access route.

However, South Bucks District Council planning officers refused the application on a number of grounds.

It described the proposed access as ‘dangerous and inconvenient’ and that the applicant has ‘not included adequate provision for a satisfactory turning space’ at the site for refuse vehicles.

It said the development would be ‘overdominant’ and ‘obtrusive’ and was not served by an ‘appropriate level’ of off-street parking.

The applicant, Mr Ben Hatt, has 28 days to appeal the decision from the date of the notice which was served on March 1.

