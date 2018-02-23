Terminally-ill Burnham resident hits out at health centre

A terminally ill patient says he is fed up with complaining until he is ‘blue in the face’ about the appointment booking and medicine management systems in place at Burnham Health Centre.

Malcolm Weallens, from Redwood, has a number of terminal conditions including pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

The 71-year-old was given five years to live about 12 years ago.

Mr Weallens said his most recent issue with the health centre occurred after a visit to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London on Thursday, February 8.

The hospital sent a fax to the health centre, in Minniecroft Road, on the same day

regarding a prescription.

“I was told it would be dealt with later,” he said.

“I tried again on Friday and nothing happened.”

On the morning of Monday, February 12, Mr Weallens had a blood test and had to pick up another prescription. He said he was assured both prescriptions would be available at Lloyds pharmacy.

After walking to the pharmacy, he was told the prescription for the new medication was out of stock so it had been returned to the health centre’s medicine management team.

On returning to the centre, Mr Weallens said he was told no one from that team was available until 4pm.

Eventually Malcolm picked up his prescription at 5.30pm.

“Sometimes it can take

four or five days for me to get tablets which are really common,” he said.

“We shouldn't have to fight every time we need an appointment or new prescription.

“I’ve complained until I’m blue in the face.”

Burnham Health Centre declined a request for comment.