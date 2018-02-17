Charity collects £10,000 raised by Shepherd family Christmas lights

The founder of a mental health charity has thanked the Marlow Bottom family whose Christmas lights display raised almost £10,000 for the cause.

Every December, the Shepherds’ home in Hill Farm Road becomes a must-see for festive fans, with illuminations set to music drawing hundreds of visitors to the quiet street.

This year the event was backing the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and on Friday (February 9) representatives from the charity visited the Shepherds to personally thanks them for their efforts and collect a cheque for £9,766.

Dad-of-three Tony, who took 12 days to set up the latest display, said: “This is a family decision and there was a view that mental health was a big issue, particularly in the younger generation, and it was something we wanted to support.

“We had a look and Charlie Waller came up.

“We always do a bit of research, we don’t want to be paying for chief executive salaries.”

He added: “It’s a lot of effort [that goes into setting up the lights] and while we would do it for charity anyway, we want that money to be well spent.

“People give generously anyway, but when it’s a good cause they give more generously.”

The trust was set up in 1997 by the parents of Charlie Waller who killed himself aged 28 after suffering from depression.

The organisation works with schools, universities and employers to raise awareness of the signs of mental illness.

Head of fundraising and Charlie’s mother Rachel Waller called events such as the Shepherds’ ‘hugely important’ and added the money collected was vital for supporting its core activities.