Young Burnham Grammar computer scientists battle it out in inaugural competition

Apps, websites and programs were created by students from a school in Hogfair Lane and presented to a panel of experts from one of the world’s leading software companies.

Adobe hosted students from Burnham Grammar School at its European headquarters in Maidenhead for the inaugural Computer Scientist of the Year competition for year nine and sixth form computer science students.

The selected group of students presented their creations to a collection of Adobe employees at the company’s offices on Friday, January 26.

Programs on show ranged from a password ‘unhashing system’, to an app that will update you if there are any delays to your commute and a game companion app.

Kirsty Clarke, head of computer science, said: “I am so proud of what our students have achieved, and the level of professionalism shown at their presentations.

“It was really hard to pick our finalists, I was blown away by the quality of entries at both junior and senior level.”

Erica Fortune, enterprise marketing manager for Northern Europe and sustainability and social impact team lead at Adobe added: “Being part of Burnham Grammar’s Computer Scientist of the Year competition was an absolute pleasure, and the judging panel was hugely impressed with the pupils’ presentations and enthusiasm.”